Marcia Sindone's Orphan Train, a mixed-media piece featuring an antique trunk and vintage photos, is among the seven works the La Porte artist currently has on display at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Photos provided / Midwest Museum of American Art
In 2019, Sindone received the Ken & Kathy Zienty Mixed Media Award for her work, "American Zombie Girls," from the museum in Elkhart.
Photo provided
Macabre imagery literally overflows the frame in Sindone's What Ever Happened to the Seven Dwarfs?
Parlor Tricks by Marcia Sindone will be on display at the museum until July 10.
ELKHART — La Porte artist Marcia Sindone is among the featured talents in the Midwest Museum of American Art's new exhibit — Recycle, Repurpose, Re-imagine: The Poetry of the Found Object — running now until July 10.
Sindone's work at the exhibit includes such mixed-media pieces as Orphan Train, a work utilizing an antique trunk stuffed full of orphaned children — their images cutout from magazines and other media; Parlor Tricks, which features 19th century photos of parlor games arranged in wall display shelves; and Whatever Happened to the Seven Dwarfs? which showcases vintage photos of witches, the severed heads of seven dwarfs and more macabre imagery incased in two intersecting frames.
