East Chicago artist Felix “FLEX” Maldonado Jr. works on his mural “Sun Cycle” during the Lubeznik Arts Festival. It won the People’s Choice award and will be donated to the North Central Community Action Agency.
The first mural in the program was designed and painted by artist Bernard Williams at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on the west side, with input and help from the church officials and congregation.
East Chicago artist Felix “FLEX” Maldonado Jr. works on his mural “Sun Cycle” during the Lubeznik Arts Festival. It won the People’s Choice award and will be donated to the North Central Community Action Agency.
Photo provided / Lubeznik Center for the Arts
The second mural in the Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ neighborhood art project will be unveiled Sept. 28 at the Madeline & George Smrt Community Center, and the public is invited to attend.
Photos provided / Lubeznik Center for the Arts
The first mural in the program was designed and painted by artist Bernard Williams at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on the west side, with input and help from the church officials and congregation.
New Hope church members helped paint the mural after Williams did the sketching. They also took part in a series of four meeting to help design the work.
The 14-by-140-foot work on the church at 819 W. 7th St. was designed to emphasize the “history and values” of the church, according to the artist.
Janet Block, executive director of the LCA, stands with Maldonado after completion of the mural at the Lubeznik Arts Festival. It will be unveiled at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 301 Grant Ave.
A young parishioner works on the mural at New Hope Baptist Church. Bloch said public art is “a very engaging way to activate the environment for people’s enjoyment and reflection.”
MICHIGAN CITY — In July, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts kicked off a program as “transforming neighborhoods with community driven public art,” and later this month will unveil the next work in the campaign.
The LCA and the North Central Community Action Agency are inviting the public to celebrate the unveiling of the “Sun Cycle” mural at NCCAA’s program center in Michigan City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.