A community resident puts finishing touches on the mural last summer at New Hope Church in Michigan City. The Lubeznik Center for the Arts has announced the next mural in the project will be at the Holy Family Parish Formation Center in La Porte.
The most recent installation was earlier this summer at the HOPE Center in Michigan City. The murals are created with input from the community, and are meant to foster a sense of shared ownership and pride by the community, according Janet Bloch, executive director of LCA.
Photos provided / Lubeznik Center for the Arts
MICHIGAN CITY — Lubeznik Center for the Arts has received a grant for $15,000 from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte to enhance the La Porte community by facilitating the creation of a public mural.
The mural will be located on the Holy Family Parish Formation Center at the St. Joseph campus. Painting is scheduled to begin in August, and the mural will be created by Indiana artist Felix Maldonado Jr. (also known as FLEX), with input from the entire Holy Family Parish in a series of community meetings.
