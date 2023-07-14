MICHIGAN CITY — Lubeznik Center for the Arts has received a grant for $15,000 from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte to enhance the La Porte community by facilitating the creation of a public mural.

The mural will be located on the Holy Family Parish Formation Center at the St. Joseph campus. Painting is scheduled to begin in August, and the mural will be created by Indiana artist Felix Maldonado Jr. (also known as FLEX), with input from the entire Holy Family Parish in a series of community meetings.

