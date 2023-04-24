La PORTE — One COVID-19 subvariant, Omicron XBB.15, is causing the bulk of current cases nationally, according to La Porte County health officials.
“Ninety-five percent of the cases right now are related to Omicron to the XBB.15, and weekly cases are around 134,000 [nationally] being reported,” La Porte County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy said at the La Porte County Board of Health meeting on April 18.
“But again, of course we know so many are not reported. I’m not sure how accurate that is,” she said.
Deaths are still up around 2,000 a week and hospitalizations are about 1,200 a week, she said.
“All these numbers are trending down ... numbers reported, numbers in hospital and deaths are all trending down at this time,” Deausy said.
“There are concerns that there are new variants that may start to come through the summer or winter, but at this point it really is related to this one variant that is causing the cases.”
Anywhere from about 16.7 percent to 18 percent of the population, she said, is fully vaccinated, including a booster.
“If we can’t encourage and talk people into getting them, I find it a little bit frustrating,” Deausy said.
“People who want to protect themselves do a really good job protecting themselves and get all their shots, but unfortunately there’s still so many people out there that have not. That can allow for more disease,” she added.
La Porte County Board of Health president Dr. Annabella Juhasz asked about a new booster coming out for individuals 65 and older.
Deausy, though, said that’s not been approved yet.
“They haven’t given a set time for it to be approved to start, but the last thing I read ... was that they expected it to come out in the fall and perhaps hopefully be combined with the flu shot,” she said.
“There is some question about whether it will be approved, from what I understand, but if it is approved, they feel they won’t put it out until the fall.”
Last week, the CDC issued new recommendations allowing an additional updated bivalent vaccine dose for adults ages 65 years and older, and additional doses for people who are immunocompromised.
According to the CDC, this allows more flexibility for healthcare providers to administer additional doses to patients as needed.
Health Board member Dr. Georgetta Manning-Cox asked about a new form of COVID that expresses as conjunctivitis, mostly in children.
Deausy, though, said she was not aware of that form occurring in the area.
“They are expecting it, not necessarily that one, but there is an expectation that there will be more mutations and that’s one of the reasons I read that they’re putting off bringing out another booster right at this moment. It would be boosting for what we’ve already been boosted for.”
