The La Porte County Sheriff's Office arrested 50-year-old Jeffrey S. Glancy Sr. of Center Township on Tuesday in New Carlisle. He was wanted on warrants from La Porte and Berrien counties, and by the IDOC-Parole Division.
Photos provided / La Porte County Sheriff's Office
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of Glancy on Tuesday morning, asking the public for tips on his whereabouts. He was arrested hours later in New Carlisle after several tips were received.
La PORTE — A local man described by authorities as a “self-employed thief” – and wanted on warrants from La Porte and Berrien counties, and IDOC – was captured in New Carlisle thanks to the power of social media.
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for tips that led to the apprehension of 50-year-old Jeffrey S. Glancy Sr. of unincorporated Center Township on March 28.
