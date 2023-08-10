Members of the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, from left, Atul Arora, Arpan DeAngelo and Pavaka Ritchot, hold the Peace Torch on Tuesday during a stop in Michigan City. The Peace Torch and the New York-to-Chicago run symbolize how peace can and should be spread to communities throughout the world, they said.
Arora heads west along the Singing Sands Trail and planned to follow the Calumet Trail through Northwest Indiana en route to Chicago. They hoped to cover about 60 miles and complete the trip on Wednesday.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY— For many around the world, peace is the ultimate goal. One organization is dedicated to making that goal possible and is literally running around spreading the message that it's possible.
As part of a marathon from New York City to Chicago, participants in the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run non-profit ran through Michigan City on Tuesday.
