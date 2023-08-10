MICHIGAN CITY— For many around the world, peace is the ultimate goal. One organization is dedicated to making that goal possible and is literally running around spreading the message that it's possible.

As part of a marathon from New York City to Chicago, participants in the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run non-profit ran through Michigan City on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.