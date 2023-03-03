MICHIGAN CITY — After decades of waiting, a local veteran finally received the hero’s ceremony he deserved on Thursday, thanks to the help of some brothers-in-arms.

At the Michigan City American Legion Post 37, a ceremony was held to officially present veteran Robert Smith, a Minnesota native who now lives in Coolspring Township, his Purple Heart for wounds he received during combat more than 70 years ago.

