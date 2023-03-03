Snow along with gusty winds this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..
Tonight
Snow along with gusty winds this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.
Robert Smith, center, poses for a picture with young Marines after being officially presented with a Purple Heart at American Legion Post 37 in Michigan City. Though the Korean War veteran received the award previously, he was never given a proper ceremony until Thursday night.
Sgt. Lopez, left, delivers a speech to Smith on behalf of the Marine Corps. Smith was presented his award and a certificate from the Marine Corps commandant, along with a challenge coin dedicated to his service from the younger Marines.
Smith received the Purple Heart for wounds suffered when he was deployed in the Korean War. According to Smith, he was wounded by a mortar shell and later flown to Great Lakes Naval Station in Waukegan, Illinois, to recover.
Robert Smith, center, poses for a picture with young Marines after being officially presented with a Purple Heart at American Legion Post 37 in Michigan City. Though the Korean War veteran received the award previously, he was never given a proper ceremony until Thursday night.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Sgt. Lopez, left, delivers a speech to Smith on behalf of the Marine Corps. Smith was presented his award and a certificate from the Marine Corps commandant, along with a challenge coin dedicated to his service from the younger Marines.
Smith's family members, including his wife, Mary Smith, and son, Tim Smith. Tim said he was very proud of his father, now 94, and that the ceremony was a long time coming.
Smith received the Purple Heart for wounds suffered when he was deployed in the Korean War. According to Smith, he was wounded by a mortar shell and later flown to Great Lakes Naval Station in Waukegan, Illinois, to recover.
Members of the Michigan City High School MCJROTC program stand at attention before the ceremony. The MCHS students served as the color guard for the event.
MICHIGAN CITY — After decades of waiting, a local veteran finally received the hero’s ceremony he deserved on Thursday, thanks to the help of some brothers-in-arms.
At the Michigan City American Legion Post 37, a ceremony was held to officially present veteran Robert Smith, a Minnesota native who now lives in Coolspring Township, his Purple Heart for wounds he received during combat more than 70 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.