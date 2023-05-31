Marquette Catholic Principal Casey Martn, far right, and seniors Jack Gausselin and William Karstrand present Folds of Honor board member and St. Andrews Products President Skip Strzelecki with a $1,000 check Tuesday in the Scholl Center.
MICHIGAN CITY – For the fourth consecutive year, Marquette Catholic High School and Folds of Honor have teamed up to assist the families of fallen and disabled service members.
Marquette presented Folds of Honor board member and St. Andrews Products president Skip Strzelecki with a $1,000 check Tuesday afternoon in the Scholl Center. Accompanying Marquette Principal Casey Martin were seniors Jack Gausselin and William Karstrand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.