MICHIGAN CITY — Masks can come off in the Michigan City Area Schools for those who prefer not to wear them after the school board this week approved revisions to its COVID Response Plan.
Last week, the Indiana State Department of Health announced changes to its COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, and the MCAS Board of Trustees made several changes to its own plan aligned with the new guidance, according to a letter to the school community from MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins.
The major change, effective immediately, is that face masks are now optional at school for all students and staff. Masks will still be required on school buses as required by federal law.
MCAS will still require students or staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate for 5 days, but they may return to school on day 6 if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medications, as long as their symptoms are improving.
“We encourage these individuals to wear a mask after returning to school, days 6-10,” Eason-Watkins said.
MCAS will no longer be contact tracing or reporting positive cases to the state health department, she said.
But the district will “continue our policy of excluding individuals from school if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19,” the superintendent said.
“They may return when they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and their symptoms have improved. A test result or doctor’s note will no longer be required.”
She urged parents to continue to monitor children for symptoms each day before sending them to school.
“I want to thank all of our staff, students, parents, and community for your continued efforts in helping us to ensure the safety of all. We will continue to keep you updated regarding our COVID-19 policies and procedures,” Eason-Watkins said.
The meeting was conducted one day before the latest ISDH COVID metrics map showed La Porte County has now moved into the second-safest yellow category.
After several weeks in the red category, the county moved into the orange category last week and improved again this week, along with all of Northwest Indiana.
There are now 42 counties in the yellow category, three in the safest blue category, 43 in the orange and four in the red category, all in far southern Indiana.
La Porte County moved up after reporting 91 new cases per 100,000 resident last week, and a seven-day all-test positivity rate of 8.6 percent and falling.
On Wednesday, the state reported 14 new cases and two more deaths in the county, and on Thursday, 7 new cases were reported, raising the pandemic totals to 25,228 infected and 347 dead.
Cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been dropping statewide for several weeks.
Officials at Indiana’s largest health system said this week its hospitals have weathered the worst of the latest COVID-19 surge, although they are still treating hundreds of patients with the illness.
The update from IU Health officials came as Indiana recovers from the surge brought on by the delta and omicron variants.
The total patient counts have improved enough that a U.S. Navy team left IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis this week, two months after the 23-member team arrived to help staffers exhausted from the surge in COVID patients.
Chief clinical officer Dr. Chris Weaver said the system’s 16 hospitals across the state now have about 250 COVID-19 patients after peaking at more than 600 in January.
The total COVID-19 patients at all Indiana hospitals has dropped to about 1,100, down about two-thirds from mid-January, according to state health department tracking. Indiana’s rate of COVID-19 deaths is now about 30 a day, down from about 75 a day a month ago.
In District 1, which includes La Porte and four other counties in Northwest Indiana, there were 83 COVID patients hospitalized on Tuesday, down from a high of 539 in mid-January.
IU Health officials said they expect hospitals to have high patient counts for several months as they treat those who’ve had surgeries or other medical care delayed because of the pandemic.
Those patients are keeping hospitals “extremely busy,” said Dr. Mark Luetkemeyer, chief medical officer of IU Health’s Adult Academic Health Center.
“We’re not stretched to the point that we were in January,” he said. “That wasn’t sustainable for us.”
Several hospitals across the state had assistance from small Indiana National Guard teams as the state reached its highest overall patient counts in December after the COVID-19 surge started in November.
The strain on hospitals continued as the omicron variant caused a huge spike in cases, reaching as high as a daily average of about 17,000 confirmed new infections in mid-January. The state health department is now recording fewer than one-tenth that number.
Health officials have continued to urge more vaccinations among Hoosiers, however, as the state’s 53.9 percent fully vaccinated rate is the ninth lowest in the country, according to the CDC.
Dr. Michele Saysana, IU Health’s chief quality and safety officer, said she wasn’t as concerned about the recent relaxing of precautions, such as mask requirements in schools, as she was during the recent surge.
“We have to figure out a way to be able to do things safely, to encourage masking and encourage, especially, vaccination because those are the best prevention strategies we have,” Saysana said.
“But also realize it does, at some point, have to be people’s personal decision and personal responsibility.”
Locally, the La Porte County Health Department reminds residents that its vaccine clinic has now moved to 901 Lincoln Way, Suite 2, in La Porte. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 8 am. to 3 p.m. Saturday. To reach the clinic, call 219-326-6808, ext. 7101.
