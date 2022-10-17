MICHIGAN CITY — When Dion Campbell was appointed Chief of Police in Michigan City, he said both the city and the department were “hurting” and he had two goals: To make the officers happy in their jobs, and to slow the rising crime rate.
According to Mayor Duane Parry, neither of those goals has been accomplished since Campbell was appointed by former mayor Ron Meer in October 2019.
In a statement released late Friday, Parry relieved Campbell of his duties, effective Wednesday, and cited both of those issues as factors in his decision.
“After extensive review of the excessive number of officers leaving the Michigan City Police Department and the impact this is having on our city; and the steadily increasing number of gun related incidents and shots fired throughout the city, I feel changes within the police department are necessary,” Parry said in the statement.
“As your mayor, I feel strongly that a change in Michigan City policing policy, coupled with a much more vigilant effort addressing gun violence in our community, driven by a change in department leadership, will successfully overcome these issues.”
While he did not specifically mention Campbell in his statement, Parry said he has appointed MCPD Officer Steven Forker as the new Chief of Police. Forker has served as the department’s public information officer, and as school resource officer at Michigan City High School.
Officer Marty Corley will continue to function as MCPD Chief of Operations, and Officer Dave Cooney will assume the duties of MCPD Chief of Services, according to the mayor.
The changes will go into effect on Oct. 19, he said.
“As your mayor, I will continue to work for you, the citizens of Michigan City, in trying to provide a safe city for you and your families to live and work,” the mayor said.
Campbell was appointed by Meer following the resignation of former chief Mark Swistek, current chief of the Long Beach Police Department. He and his top aides resigned their administrative posts, alleging Meer had ordered them to withdraw the department from the La Porte County Drug Task Force, which had arrested Meer’s stepson on drugs and weapons charges earlier in the month.
A longtime school resource officer, Campbell had been preparing to retire from the department at the end of 2019.
At his swearing-in ceremony as chief, Campbell said, “Our department is hurting; our city is hurting; our community is hurting. And I think one of the reasons why I was chosen is to help bring healing to this community.”
He said he wanted to “build camaraderie among ourselves first and foremost, and get of one mind and one accord.”
By focusing on changing the culture within the department, he said he hoped to ultimately affect the culture of the entire community.
“Building a culture is very strategic to the health of any organization,” he said. “So, one of the things that we plan on doing is having all the commanders, all those that are in charge, begin to rehearse a culture of excellence, of service unto the community.”
Neither Campbell nor Forker responded to a request for comment; and Parry was unavailable for further comment on Monday.
