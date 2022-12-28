Area law enforcement and first responders, and even a student and educator, were among those honored by the Rotary Club for their contributions to serving Michigan City and La Porte County at a ceremony on Dec. 15. Pictured, from left, are event emcee Marty Corley, EMT Richard Eddy, firefighter Randall Hallett, Betsy Kohn of MCAS, JROTC Cadet Sgt. Emily Roberts, deputy Timothy Shortt, Sgt. Devin Wolford and Cpl. Matthew Babcock.
Betsy Kohn, director of communications for MCAS, speaks about the importance of serving others, after receiving the Rotary Club's Service Above Self award. Kohn was nominated for actions including organizing food drives, working with Junior Achievement and stepping in as a musician for school plays when needed, among her other volunteer activities.
Cpl. Matthew Babcock smiles as he thanks those who came to support him as he accepts his Service Above Self award. Babcock was nominated for his actions leading the Street Hawk team in combating violent crime in Michigan City as well as being a SWAT officer.
Sgt. Devin Wolford, corrections officer at Indiana State Prison, gives his thanks for the nomination after accepting the Service Above Self award. Wolford was nominated after saving the life of an inmate who was experiencing a drug overdose.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Members from every emergency department in Michigan City, as well as MCAS faculty met at the Salvation Army on Franklin Street to watch the nominees receive their awards.
MCPD Asst. Chief Marty Corley introduces each of the recipients during the Michigan City Rotary Club's Service Above Self event.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Rotary Club honored seven public servants with their Service Above Self awards during an event hosted at the Michigan City Salvation Army Headquarters on Dec. 15.
Those who were honored represented seven different departments in Michigan City. Five of the recipients represented such emergency response agencies as the Michigan City Fire Department, the Michigan City Police Department, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, La Porte County EMS and the Indiana Department of Correction. The two remaining recipients represented Michigan City Area Schools and the Marine Corps JROTC program at Michigan City High School.
