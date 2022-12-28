MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Rotary Club honored seven public servants with their Service Above Self awards during an event hosted at the Michigan City Salvation Army Headquarters on Dec. 15.

Those who were honored represented seven different departments in Michigan City. Five of the recipients represented such emergency response agencies as the Michigan City Fire Department, the Michigan City Police Department, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, La Porte County EMS and the Indiana Department of Correction. The two remaining recipients represented Michigan City Area Schools and the Marine Corps JROTC program at Michigan City High School.

