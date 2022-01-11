The lifeguard crew watch a safe swimming demonstration at Washington Park beach in July 2021. After starting the season without lifeguards, the city was able to staff the lifeguard station late in the season, and is hoping to start this summer fully-staffed.
MICHIGAN CITY – Hoping to man Washington Park Beach with a full crew of lifeguards to start the season this summer, the Michigan City Fire Department will be hosting a free training session for potential applicants.
Lake Michigan water safety became a hot topic last summer, with at least two drownings and a near-drowning off Washington Park, which opened the season without lifeguards, due to what city officials called a lack of qualified applicants.
