Cadet Staff Sgt. Matthew Wilson (middle lead cadet) marches as part of a presentation at Barker Middle School. He will be attending the National JROTC Military Drill Camp in San Antonio, Texas, and the MCJROTC Senior Leadership Camp near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this summer. All costs are covered by the Marine Corps.
Photos provided / MCJROTC
Cadet Lance Cpl. Jaiden Sledd helps clean up U.S. 421 as part of the Highway Beautification Project.
The MCHS Color Guard presents the Colors at the Indiana Letter Carriers Convention.
Cadets negotiate the “low crawl” as part of the obstacle courses cadets run at the MCHS Leadership Camp in Wisconsin. Cadets attend this camp at no cost to them or MCHS.
MICHIGAN CITY — The cadets of the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps have continued to support MCHS and the community throughout April, their instructors said in an announcement last Thursday.
Cadets assisted in MCHS track meets, helped clean-up U.S. 421 and 6 in Westville, and provided the Color Guard for the opening ceremony for the Indiana Letter Carriers convention at the Blue Chip Casino, according to Sr. Marine instructor Maj. Tom McGrath.
