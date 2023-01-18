The MCHS Marine Corps JROTC Drill Team holds their second place trophies for Armed Regulation and Inspection from the Portage High School Drill competition on Jan. 14. Next they will be competing in Indianapolis at the sectional meet Jan. 28.
The Armed Exhibition platoon executes the “ripple” on Jan. 14. Despite only having access to one gym, and only before 6 a.m. at that, the students managed to snap second place in this category, as well as Inspection.
Photos provided / Michigan City Area Schools
The Color Guard from MCHS performs “eyes right” in the Armed Division during the Portage drill meet.
The Armed Regulation platoon, commanded by sophomore Cadet Sgt. Marcus Mantel, is presented to the head judge.
The Color Guard in the Unarmed Division, commanded by freshman Cadet Lance Cpl. Daniel Kohn, reports to the head judge.
Cadets undergo the personnel inspection at the Portage drill meet.
MICHIGAN CITY — Despite having access to only one gym, and only before 6 a.m. at that, Michigan City High School’s Junior ROTC students managed to snag two second place awards at their latest drill meet.
And now they’re gearing up for the sectional meet in Indianapolis at the end of the month.
