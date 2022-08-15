MICHIGAN CITY — Three new pieces of public art have been placed in Michigan City, and one of the sculptors says they are a great way to improve your health during challenging times.

About 50 people gathered at the Agave Mansion on West 9th Street on Aug. 5, awaiting the debut of the three new works of art to be included in SculptFusion, the annual Michigan City Public Art Committee-sponsored public art exposition.

