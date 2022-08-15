“Lady with a Hat,” also by Karpowicz, is reminiscent of the abstract cubist style of Pablo Picasso, with a metallic copper-colored base and hat placed on an 850-pound chunk of granite at 7th and Franklin.
Nicole Beck, a sculptor of 30 years, has installed “Peace Tree” in the Uptown Arts District, saying the 7-foot sculpture is designed to bring the beauty of nature and the science of light together.
Photos provided / Michigan City Public Art Committee
Terrence Karpowicz’s “Uplift” is a 14-foot high work at Ripley and Franklin streets, a geometric figure atop an 11-foot base, located at the highest point of Franklin.
MICHIGAN CITY — Three new pieces of public art have been placed in Michigan City, and one of the sculptors says they are a great way to improve your health during challenging times.
About 50 people gathered at the Agave Mansion on West 9th Street on Aug. 5, awaiting the debut of the three new works of art to be included in SculptFusion, the annual Michigan City Public Art Committee-sponsored public art exposition.
