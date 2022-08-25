GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer is launching its participation in the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program with the use of two innovative technologies – the BeBot and Pixie Drone – to clean up Midwestern beaches and waterways.

This initiative, in partnership with the Council of the Great Lakes Region, supports the single largest deployment of of eco-friendly and remote-controlled devices across multiple states.

