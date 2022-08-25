A $1 million grant from Meijer will allow a BeBot, above, and Pixie Drone, below, to clean up Midwest beaches and waterways. The bot rakes through sand to clean 32,000-square-feet per hour, while the drone can collect up to 200 pounds of material per use.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer is launching its participation in the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program with the use of two innovative technologies – the BeBot and Pixie Drone – to clean up Midwestern beaches and waterways.
This initiative, in partnership with the Council of the Great Lakes Region, supports the single largest deployment of of eco-friendly and remote-controlled devices across multiple states.
