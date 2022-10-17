MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Street Department will begin its fall leaf pickup program on Monday, Oct. 31.
If residents would like weekly pickups of their leaves, they may use compost/yard waste bags available from area merchants. No plastic bags or toters can be used.
Leaves in paper yard bags or 32-gallon trash cans should be placed in the front of property, and will be picked up by the Refuse Department with regular compost day until the week ending Dec. 9.
The Street Department requests that residents cooperate by following these simple rules:
No plastic bags are to be used; however, you may use compost yard waste bags or 32-gallon containers
Branches, rocks and other debris must be kept out of the leaf piles
Leaf piles should be loose in front of the property as close to the curb as possible, but away from the sewer drains, utility equipment and fire hydrants.
Please keep animal waste out of piles
No garbage toters may be used
Leaves will not be picked up in alleys
The Street Department will be working on Saturdays in all areas as needed, taking off for Thanksgiving and working the following Friday, Nov. 25.
Area 1 pickup will be Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, and Nov. 21, 22, 23 and 26. Area 1 is bounded by Franklin Street on the west, Michigan Boulevard and Roeske Avenue on the east, and Kieffer Road on the south.
Area 2 pickup will be Nov. 7, 9, 10 and Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Area 2 is bounded by Lake Shore Drive and U.S. 12, and Shoreland Drive on the north, Michigan Boulevard on the south, and Meer Road on the east.
Area 3 pickup will be Nov. 14 through 18 and Dec. 5 through 9. Area 3 is bounded by County Line Road on the west, Franklin Street on the east, Kieffer Road on the south and Lake Michigan on the north.
For questions or more information, call the Street Department at 219-873-1500.
