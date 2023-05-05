Kevin McNally, U.S. Coast Guard-certified captain and safety instructor, demonstrates how to properly secure a line to a cleat during a boater safety course on April 30 at the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department in Michigan City. He advised boaters against wrapping lines in a circle on a wooden deck or pier, saying it can lead to splinters when wringing water out of ropes.
McNally shows an interested boater a map of Lake Michigan, stressing that having a map along with a GPS unit is important in case of emergencies when you need to know exactly where you are on a body of water.
McNally shows boaters how to turn off a valve, saying any time a person has an issue with water coming in the intake, if the handle is parallel to the pipe, it's on, it is open; and if it's perpendicular, it's off.
McNally, a Jefferson Beach Yacht sales broker, led the six-hour course on "A-Z's on Boater Safety," going over everything from proper anchoring to what to say over a VHF radio to signal for help, and what to pack for quick fixes on the water.
One of McNally's slides explains the difference between a stern drive/inboard-outboard engine and a regular inboard engine. Along with learning about engines, attendees learned about boat lingo including what port and starboard mean, what it means to be windward or leeward, and how to properly use mayday signals.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
