A kindergartner works on a project at one of the Michigan City Area Schools. The district has started its online kindergarten roundup program, and is also accepting applications for Pre-K programs and magnets schools.
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools is ready to welcome the Class of 2035. Kindergarten enrollment is now open online for the 2022-23 school year for students who are 5 years old by Oct. 1.
Parents and guardians can visit EducateMC.net/kindergarten to begin the enrollment process. Once basic information about the student is received, parents will receive instructions on setting up a PowerSchool account to finalize enrollment.
