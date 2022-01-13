MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area Schools Board approved an update to its COVID-19 Response Plan on Tuesday, addressing mostly the issues of isolation and quarantine.
According to Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins, the changes align with current Indiana State Department of Health recommendations, but are designed to minimize the time students and staff are required to miss school.
As it pertains to isolation, those who test positive for COVID-19 now must remain home for only five days, as opposed to the 10 days previously required.
On Day 6, students and staff who tested positive may return to school as long as they are asymptomatic or if their symptoms are improving.
However, they will be required to wear a mask at all times between Days 6-10, including during outdoor and extracurricular activities.
“If your child is currently in isolation and has fulfilled the five days, you may send them back to school effective immediately, as long as they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are improving,” Eason-Watkins said in an email to MCAS families on Tuesday.
As for MCAS quarantine procedures, the district will continue to notify close contacts and recommend they watch for symptoms; however, it will no longer require quarantine for those identified as close contacts in the school setting.
“If your child has previously been directed to quarantine by the school and is currently out, you may send them back to school effective immediately, as long as they are asymptomatic,” Eason-Watkins said.
Unvaccinated individuals who experience a COVID exposure outside of school are now required to quarantine for a period of five days; but those who have been vaccinated may still attend school as long as they are asymptomatic.
To read MCAS’ updated COVID-19 Response Plan in its entirety and for other related resources, visit educateMC.net/COVID.
