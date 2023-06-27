MICHIGAN CITY — An afterschool robotics program for students in the Michigan City Area Schools Safe Harbor program will expand to six schools this fall thanks to a grant from an area foundation.

The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation Board of Trustees has awarded a grant to the MCAS program to help fund its fall “STEM for Life: Kids Build Robots – Robots Build Adults” program.

