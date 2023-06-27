Members of the Coolspring Elementary Lego Viper FLL team practice with their robot in the pit area during the 2019 Regional FLL Tournament at Indiana University-Northwest. A grant from the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation will allow the program to expand to six elementary schools this fall.
Members of the Coolspring Elementary Lego Viper FLL team practice with their robot in the pit area during the 2019 Regional FLL Tournament at Indiana University-Northwest. A grant from the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation will allow the program to expand to six elementary schools this fall.
Photos provided / MCAS
A Michigan City High School Robotics Team member mentors FLL team members in 2019. After the expansion to more elementary schools, MCAS would like to add programs to its middle schools.
Photos provided / MCAS
An FLL team member assembles an obstacle course field component in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.