Wall of Fame photo

Added to the Michigan City Wall of Fame at the annual Retirement and Wall of Fame Dinner in 2021 were, from left, Jeff Freitag, Rich Pearson, Meg Kanyer and Fred La Born. Not present was Susan Gay Callaway.

 Photo provided / MCAS

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools is seeking nominations for the 2022 MCAS Wall of Fame.

This annual award, first presented in 1976, honors former school employees who have made outstanding contributions to the students of MCAS.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.