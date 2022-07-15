MICHIGAN CITY – As Michigan City Area Schools prepares for a new school year starting in August, the district is again seeking retired educators, future educators and other community members to assist students who have fallen behind academically due to the pandemic. 

“Students in our district, like school-age children across the country, experienced learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins said. “High-dosage tutoring is just one way we are working to help students get back on track.”

