Barbara Payne, account coordinator for American Licorice, and Franny Clippinger give out backpacks to kids during the Citywide Back to School Rally on July 29 at Elston’s Gill Field. At the event, each child received a free backpack filled with supplies appropriate for their grade level.
These two were all smiles as they collected school supplies from one of the vendors at the rally. Organizers said one goal was to make sure all students have what they need to begin the school year, relieving parents of that worry.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
A dance-off was also conducted for kids to show off their moves. Local dance group Code Red performed while a DJ mixed the music.
Photo by Donavan Barrrier
Not exactly following the rules, a child pushes the button to dunk Michigan City Police Senior Resource Officer Sgt. Michelle Widelski.
Photo provided / MCPD
A youngster tries his skill at jumping rope during the rally, designed to get kids both mentally and physically ready to return to school, according to organizers.
Photo provided / MCAS
Dr. Fairest Hill, recording artist and motivational speaker from Florida, performs for kids at the rally. He reminded them that as long as they believed in themselves, anything was possible.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
With an estimated 2,000 people in attendance, MCAS staff was kept busy providing hot dogs, brats, fruit snacks and cookies for rally attendees.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Members of the Michigan City High School cheer and dance squads performed for the crowd, helping to fire kids for the coming school year.
Photo provided / MCAS
Photo provided / MCAS
A Michigan City Fire Department member helps a youngster properly carry a hose as part of the obstacle course set up as one of the many activities available.
Photo provided / MCAS
MCPD handed out school supplies and safety tips for parents and children at the rally.
MICHIGAN CITY — Although the rain caused a little bit of a hiccup, Michigan City students still got ready for the upcoming school year, both mentally and physically, on Saturday.
At Elston’s Gill Field on July 29, Michigan City Area Schools and partners hosted the annual Citywide Back To School Rally. Kids from pre-K to high school came out with their parents to get free backpacks and school supplies appropriate for their grade.
