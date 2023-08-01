MICHIGAN CITY — Although the rain caused a little bit of a hiccup, Michigan City students still got ready for the upcoming school year, both mentally and physically, on Saturday.

At Elston’s Gill Field on July 29, Michigan City Area Schools and partners hosted the annual Citywide Back To School Rally. Kids from pre-K to high school came out with their parents to get free backpacks and school supplies appropriate for their grade.

