MICHIGAN CITY — As part of Memorial Day Weekend and remembering those who lost their lives or face mental challenges, members of the American Legion Riders and other biker clubs hosted a traveling memorial wall, then rode across the county

At American Legion Skwiat Post 451 in Michigan City, riders met Saturday to ride with and meet other bikers for a poker run to Legion posts in La Porte and St. Joseph County, including Post 297 in New Carlisle, Post 357 in South Bend, Post 365 in North Liberty, Post 400 in Fish Lake and Post 21 in Westville.

