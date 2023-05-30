A rider looks at names on the GoldStar Tribute Wall at Ames Field on Saturday. The wall is a portable memorial dedicated to those in every branch of the military who served in the Gulf War, the Iraq War and War in Afghanistan. According to founder Samuel Nicoara, a total of 7,200 names are on the wall.
The GoldStar Tribute Wall was on display at Ames Field 24 hours a day from Friday through Memorial Day. Nicoera said the inspiration came when he realized it had taken more than 100 years for a tribute to World War I soldiers, and he didn’t want anything like that to happen again.
Members of the American Legion and Legion Riders helped set up the wall, including the soldier’s cross, right, made to resemble the makeshift memorials used on the battlefield to honor a fallen service member.
Bikers pull into the parking lot of American Legion Post Skwiat 451. As part of their mission to bring awareness to veteran suicide, bikers rode to Legion posts in New Carlisle, South Bend, North Liberty, Walkerton, Westville and back.
Legion Riders Assistant Director and Past Commander of the American Legion Matthew Hampton, aka “Straight Jacket,” counts the cards of a rider who returned from the poker run. Proceeds from the run and post-ride party went to Mission 22, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of suicide among veterans.
The wall, which includes the names of 7,200 veterans killed in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Gulf Wars and aboard the USS Cole, heads to different locations in the U.S. throughout the year to allow people to pay tribute to fallen military members.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Photo provided / Samuel Nicoara
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — As part of Memorial Day Weekend and remembering those who lost their lives or face mental challenges, members of the American Legion Riders and other biker clubs hosted a traveling memorial wall, then rode across the county
At American Legion Skwiat Post 451 in Michigan City, riders met Saturday to ride with and meet other bikers for a poker run to Legion posts in La Porte and St. Joseph County, including Post 297 in New Carlisle, Post 357 in South Bend, Post 365 in North Liberty, Post 400 in Fish Lake and Post 21 in Westville.
