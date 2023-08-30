Guests enjoy the music at the 2022 “Some Enchanted Evening” picnic-style benefit concert for the School of American Music in Three Oaks, Michigan. The 2023 event will be Sept. 16 and feature the Michigan City Chamber Music String Quartet performing works by John Williams.
THREE OAKS, Mich. — “Some Enchanted Evening III,” the School of American Music’s annual end-of-summer concert, will feature the music of composer John Williams performed by the Michigan City Chamber Music String Quartet.
The outdoor picnic-style concert will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. (ET) on the Spring Creek Stage at 14 Maple St. in Three Oaks. It will include some “interesting interpretations of famous soundtracks, such as ‘Jaws’ and ‘Star Wars,’” according to event organizer Marco Chavarry.
