MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has announce newly elected directors and officers to the Board of Directors for 2022. During recent board meetings, all were unanimously approved.
Approved for their first three-year terms are Lori Tubbs of McColly Bennet Commercial Advantage, and Greg Wilkerson with Fiber Bond Corporation.
Elected officers who will serve as the executive committee to the board for 2022 are:
Jill Nygren of Franciscan Health Michigan City as chair
Kim Giannetti of General Insurance Services as chair-elect
Megan Applegate of Applegate & Co., CPA, as treasurer
Brenda Temple of Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa as secretary.
The 2021 chair, Bill Gertner of Horizon Bank, will serve as past chair for 2022.
“Bill has been a true leader over this last year,” Nygren said. “We are grateful for his dedication and commitment to assisting the chamber over the last year.”
Directors are nominated by fellow members of the Chamber of Commerce and represent a variety of businesses and organizations in the Michigan City area.
“I am grateful to all the directors who serve on our board,” said chamber president Katie Eaton, “and I would like to extend a special thank you to our two outgoing directors who have given of their time.”
Directors departing at the end of 2021 are Clarence Hulse of Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, who has served for the past eight years; and Scott Newcomb of Sullivan-Palatek, who served since 2019.
Directors continuing their terms on the board include Curt Cipares of Tonn & Blank, Paz Garcia of Sodexo, Kristina Jacobucci of Newby, Lewis, Kaminski and Jones; Julie Krause of Patrick’s Grille, Chad McKeever of Sullair, Sandra Smith of PNC Bank, and John Wall.
Ex-officio directors are Barbara Eason-Watkins of the Michigan City Area Schools, and Aco Sikoski of Ivy Tech.
The chamber serves as a resource to its members, businesses and the community to promote economic growth. The Michigan City Chamber believes in fostering an inclusive business environment to promote a thriving community.
In addition to the board, the chamber has opportunities for members to get involved in a variety of committees, such as the Lakefront Career Network, Ambassador Committee, Small Business Council and more.
If you would like to participate in a committee or learn more about the chamber, contact 219-874-6221 or info@mcachamber.com, or visit MichiganCityChamber.com.
