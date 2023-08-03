The blue area shows the current Michigan City North Side TIF District. City officials are considering consolidating the North and South TIF areas, and also expanding the economic development area south down Michigan Boulevard.
Photos provided / Michigan City Planning Department
The blue area shows the current South Side TIF District, which would expand northward to consolidate with the North, allowing funds from the combined district to be used for projects anywhere in the city.
MICHIGAN CITY — With flexibility for funding in mind, city officials are considering consolidating the city’s North and South TIF districts into one large economic development area and adding more of Michigan Boulevard to spur growth there.
A declaratory resolution to consolidate the TIF [tax increment financing] areas into one large district was unanimously approved by the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission on July 25, by the Michigan City Planning Commission on July 26, and by the Michigan City Common Council on Aug. 1.
