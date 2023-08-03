MICHIGAN CITY — With flexibility for funding in mind, city officials are considering consolidating the city’s North and South TIF districts into one large economic development area and adding more of Michigan Boulevard to spur growth there.

A declaratory resolution to consolidate the TIF [tax increment financing] areas into one large district was unanimously approved by the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission on July 25, by the Michigan City Planning Commission on July 26, and by the Michigan City Common Council on Aug. 1.

