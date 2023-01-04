MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Common Council has approved funding the city's match for a grant to complete construction of the Singing Sands Trail, which has been in the works for 20 years.

On Dec. 20, 2022, the Council approved a resolution to match a portion of a grant won by NIRPC for construction of the final phase of the all-purpose trail across the city's North Side.

