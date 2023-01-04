A bridge off Liberty Trail over Trail Creek will be rehabilitated to make it part of the Singing Sands Trail. The Michigan City Common has approved a $666,700 payment to begin matching a $1.8 million grant to complete the trail, part of the larger Marquette Greenway, inside city limits.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
The east end of the trail will cross two boardwalks near Trail Creek and end at the city limits. La Porte County will eventually complete the Indiana portion of the trail to the Michigan state line.
Photo provided / Michigan City Parks Department
Phase 1 of the Singing Sands Trail begins at County Line Road and runs just south of the NIPSCO plant to City Hall. Phase 2 goes from there to Liberty Trail. Those phases are complete.
