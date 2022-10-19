MICHIGAN CITY— Michigan City Common Council members are expressing their frustration at the mayor’s appointment of a new police chief.
At the council’s Oct. 18 meeting, members shared their disapproval at the lack of information from Mayor Duane Parry about the appointment of Steven Forker as the new chief of police for the Michigan City Police Department, replacing Dion Campbell.
“I came home from the football game Friday night,” Councilman Don Przybylinski said, “and my wife says ‘Hey, I got some news for you!’ … she goes, ‘Michigan City has a new police chief! … It’s on Facebook’.”
Other members complained that they only figured out the change after hearing about it through Facebook or word of mouth. Some learned through a press release, dated Oct. 14, which they didn't receive until the night of the meeting.
“I heard of it from a friend out in the county,” Councilman Gene Simmons said. “At the very least, the mayor could’ve notified our president … but he chose to take a different road, as usual. All I can say is it wasn’t professionally done.”
“I talked to Angie [Deuitch] …” Przybylinski said, “[because] I’m thinking [that] I didn’t get this email … but speaking to the president of the Michigan City City Council, she didn’t even get this response.”
“I’m disappointed in the leadership of the mayor on this particular subject totally,” he said. “The City Council could have been included or at least notified prior to this whole transaction going on, or notified directly after it took place.”
The appointment of Forker came after Parry relieved Campbell of his duties, claiming department leadership was at least partly responsible for the rising number of officers leaving the department and an increase in gun related violence in the city.
“As your mayor, I feel strongly that a change in Michigan City policing policy, coupled with a much more vigilant effort addressing gun violence in our community, driven by a change in department leadership, will successfully overcome these issues.” Parry said in the statement.
Campbell was previously a school resource officer when he was appointed by former mayor Ron Meer in October 2019. Forker, also the former school resource officer, began his duties Wednesday.
Parry did not attend the council meeting and was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.
In other business;
- Fire Marshal Jeff Bruder spoke to the council about establishing a new assistance program to help citizens who have been moved from their homes due to fire. The program would involve giving displaced residents a debit card to afford temporary shelter and amenities until insurance or a township trustee can provide money for damages. It would be given to them on scene. Payment for the fund would be collected from raising fees from safety inspections by the Michigan City Fire Department from $30 to $50. A portion of the fees collected would be put directly into the fund. A workshop to discuss the process will be scheduled. Council members Paul and Don Przybylinski, and Sean Fitzpatrick signed on as co-sponsors to the program.
- Fire Chief Doug Legault discussed the purchasing of new fire trucks. He said that 281 total calls this year, on top of continuous breakdowns, prompted the need for new trucks to better service the city. He suggested using American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the purchase, and said he plans to form a committee to plan what to do with another fire truck in need of replacement.
