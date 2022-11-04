MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Common Council has approved the resolution for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase new trucks and totes for the Michigan City Sanitary District.
On Monday, the Council agreed to allocate the money to purchase three new garbage trucks and 624 toters as part of the ARPA plan for a total of $1,150,432. Mike Milatovic, general manager of the Sanitary District, said the District relied primarily on the council’s appropriation of Riverboat funds and other places to purchase and replace equipment, along with pickup fees from residents.
