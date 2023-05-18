Lakeshore School of Performing Arts winners at the Waves Dance Competition include, front row, from left, Celeste Schadt, Ali Simpson, instructor Alexis McFarrin, Kennadi Miller, Reese O’Dell and Carson Gallas; and back row, from left, Layla Briggs, Jaden Beckman, Katey Hughes, Macey Crisp, Torey Morris, Mia McMilliin, Sam Morris and Lilly Keeling.
Photos provided / Lakeshore School of Performing Arts
Katey Hughes, right, receives the 1st Overall and the Highest Score awards in the tap dancing category of the competition. She also received the highest technique score of the competition, was named the 1st Overall Platinum Winner of the contemporary category and was the scholarship winner. She stands with instructor Alexis McFarrin.
Lakeshore School of Performing Arts Junior Competition Team members Carson Gallas, Eva Stachowiak, KaMani Maholmes, Macey Crisp, Reese O’Dell and Mia McMillon, from left (not pictured, Amadi Tinzie and Celeste Schadt), get their picture taken backstage at the Waves Dance Competition in South Bend.
Torey Morris received the highest score in the Hip Hop Solo category, and was the 1st Overall winner in the Competitive Solo division. She was also a scholarship winner.
Reese O’Dell and Carson Gallas received 3rd overall in Junior Hip Hop and Most Entertaining Act.
MICHIGAN CITY — Students at the Lakeshore School of Performing Arts in Michigan City took home numerous awards during the Waves Dance Competition in South Bend on May 5-7.
Jessica Hughes, owner and head music teacher, said their dancers dominated the event, not only winning first overall in numerous group routines, such as best hip hop, first in lyrical ballet and best overall tap dance at the show, but also claiming the Best Overall Winner award.
