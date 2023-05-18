MICHIGAN CITY — Students at the Lakeshore School of Performing Arts in Michigan City took home numerous awards during the Waves Dance Competition in South Bend on May 5-7.

Jessica Hughes, owner and head music teacher, said their dancers dominated the event, not only winning first overall in numerous group routines, such as best hip hop, first in lyrical ballet and best overall tap dance at the show, but also claiming the Best Overall Winner award.

