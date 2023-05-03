La Porte County Superior Court 1 Judge Jaime Oss presents Springfield Elementary student Sydnee Russell with a special plaque for her essay on her experience in the Day in Court program during a Michigan City Exchange Club program Tuesday at the DAV. Sydnee wrote that it was different than what she expected from television.
Students from several Michigan City schools, shown with their principals and others who attended the event, took part in the weeklong program in which they would sit in and watch how real court proceedings worked.
Katie Krachinski, a Marsh Elementary School student, reads her essay, which was given special recognition. She said she learned how lawyers use and present evidence in court, how judges conduct the cases, and, one of the most valuable lessons, how important being prepared is in court. Listening in are Dan Granquist, attorney and Day in Court program coordinator, and Judge Oss, who presented Katie with a plaque.
Michigan City Police Chief Steven Forker said the MCPD is happy to be a part of the program. He welcomed the students to be part of the criminal justice family and encouraged them to take an active role in civics.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — Members of the Michigan City Exchange Club and La Porte County judicial board recognized Michigan City students Tuesday for their participation in the Day in Court program, where students interested in the justice system sit in and watch an actual court case play out.
Six students from various Michigan City schools participated, including one from Marquette High School. They were presented plaques by La Porte County Superior Court 1 Judge Jaime Oss, the keynote speaker, for essays about what they learned in the program.
