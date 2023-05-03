MICHIGAN CITY — Members of the Michigan City Exchange Club and La Porte County judicial board recognized Michigan City students Tuesday for their participation in the Day in Court program, where students interested in the justice system sit in and watch an actual court case play out.

Six students from various Michigan City schools participated, including one from Marquette High School. They were presented plaques by La Porte County Superior Court 1 Judge Jaime Oss, the keynote speaker, for essays about what they learned in the program.

