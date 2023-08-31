Members of the Michigan City Fire Department accept donations at the Washington Park gate during the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration. They will be there again this weekend for the annual Fill the Boot campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
File photo
If you see fire trucks parked outside Washington Park this weekend, it’s not an emergency, just Michigan City firefighters collecting money to help the fight against neuromuscular disease.
MICHIGAN CITY — Members of the Michigan City Fire Department will be serving the community in a different way this weekend, collecting donations to help people battling muscular dystrophy.
From Saturday through Monday, in conjunction with the city’s Oktoberfest celebration, the MCFD and Professional Firefighters Association Local 475 will be in Washington Park for the Fill the Boot campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
