The 110 flights mark the number of stories in the World Trade Center, where 343 firefighters and first responders perished, and hundreds more have lost their lives in the years since due to 9/11-related illnesses.
After the climb, firefighters proudly waved a flag on the field. "As we look back on this somber day, let us remember the heroism, unity, and resilience that emerged in the face of adversity," a statement from the union said. "The memories of those we lost are forever etched in our hearts. Never forget."
Members of Michigan City Professional Firefighters Local 475 climbed 110 flights of stairs at Ames Field at 8:46 a.m. on Monday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Photos provided
