The Michigan City Fire Department responded about 10 p.m. Sunday to a fire at the Texas Corral restaurant at 5718 Franklin St. The fire was extinguished before 10:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
MICHIGAN CITY — Flames were coming through the roof of a steakhouse on South Franklin Street on Sunday night, but firefighters quickly doused the blaze and no injuries were reported.
The initial report was received by the Michigan City Fire Department at 9:50 p.m. on May 8 about a structure fire at the Texas Corral at 5718 Franklin St., according to Nick Pabon, public information officers for the department.
