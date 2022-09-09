Driver/operator Joshua Allen of the Michigan City Fire Department, left, watches as New Prairie High School student Dallas Ryans practices CPR during a fire science class of La Porte County Career and Technical Education.
Jasmine Blackwell, a student at La Porte High School and part of the fire science program at La Porte County Career and Technical Education, practices chest compressions as part of CPR training conducted by the Michigan City Fire Department on Tuesday.
Photo provided / MCAS
MICHIGAN CITY — Some local firefighters are working to certify nearly a dozen fire science students in the La Porte County Career and Technical Education program, all in an effort to improve public safety and better prepare these students for a life of firefighting.
Three firefighters from the Michigan City Fire Department spent Tuesday morning at the A.K. Smith Career Center teaching cardiopulmonary resuscitation to students who are learning the basics of firefighting, according to Michigan City Area Schools in a statement.
