Michigan City firefighters, with help from the Michigan City Police Department, rescued three goslings from a storm sewer on Meijer Drive last week. They were scheduled to be relocated to Striebel Pond.
Photo provided / MCFD
A Michigan City firefighters hunts for the fallen goslings after squeezing into the storm sewer.
Michigan City firefighters and police officers strategize about how best to rescue four goslings who fell into the storm sewer.
Photo by Dave Johnson
Firefighters were able to successfully rescue three of the four goslings who fell into the drain.
