MICHIGAN CITY — Firefighters are often placed in life-or-death situations, and sometimes those are not human lives they have to save.

Last week while battling a house fire, members of the Michigan City Fire Department found several cats inside the burning building. After getting them out alive, they were able to save the lives of four them.

