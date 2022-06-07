A firefighter brings a couple of cats out of the burning home to be treated with assistance from La Porte County EMS and Michigan City Animal Control. A total of eight cats were found in the home, and four of them survived.
Michigan City firefighters battle a blaze on the evening of Thursday, June 2, in a home in the 800 block of Hoyt Street.
Photo provided / MCFD
Photos provided / MCFD
A Michigan City firefighter cradles two of the ducklings that were rescued from a storm drain Monday in the 300 block of Washington Street.
A firefighter was able to climb down into the sewer and hand the ducklings back up to the top. The birds were all saved, though the mother could not be found.
The surviving cats were taken to an animal hospital by their owners, who were at work when the fire started. Except for the cats, no injuries were reported.
After being rescued from the storm drain, the ducklings were relocated to Striebel Pond, where a surrogate mother was found.
MICHIGAN CITY — Firefighters are often placed in life-or-death situations, and sometimes those are not human lives they have to save.
Last week while battling a house fire, members of the Michigan City Fire Department found several cats inside the burning building. After getting them out alive, they were able to save the lives of four them.
