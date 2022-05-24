MICHIGAN CITY — No one was injured in a house fire Monday night in Michigan City, and firefighters are reminding the public that keeping doors closed in a fire can stop it from spreading, saving property and possibly lives.

At about 8:20 p.m. on May 23, the Michigan City Fire Department was dispatched after a 911 caller reported the “smell of smoke” in a home in the 200 North block of Woodland Avenue in Michigan City, according to Nicholas Pabon, public information officer.

