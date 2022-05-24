Photo shows the damage done to a bathroom door in a home on Woodland Avenue on Monday. However, the door was closed and it prevented the fire from spreading, leaving the bathroom on the other side undamaged. The Michigan City Fire Department is stressing the importance of closing doors inside homes.
Michigan City firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze in the 200 block of North Woodland Avenue on Monday night. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
Photos provided / Michigan City Fire Dept.
MICHIGAN CITY — No one was injured in a house fire Monday night in Michigan City, and firefighters are reminding the public that keeping doors closed in a fire can stop it from spreading, saving property and possibly lives.
At about 8:20 p.m. on May 23, the Michigan City Fire Department was dispatched after a 911 caller reported the “smell of smoke” in a home in the 200 North block of Woodland Avenue in Michigan City, according to Nicholas Pabon, public information officer.
