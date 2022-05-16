Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing 3-year-old Michigan City girl dies after being found near north side lake
- Michigan City man gets four years for his role in 2020 murder
- Michigan City firefighters extinguish large fire at Texas Corral
- Michigan City RDC approves study to convert streets to two-way traffic, including North Franklin
- Three people injured in pair of weekend shootings in Michigan City
- Naked inmate escapes from La Porte County Jail but doesn't get far
- Marshall County crash claims life of La Porte man
- New 'high-end deli' opening in historic downtown Michigan City building
- La Porte County Commissioners approve ordinance aimed at tax fraud by 2-1 vote
- La Porte celebrates arrival of Patrick Industries' new Gravure Ink facility and new jobs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
dsauthority said:John Carr's logic, "the City of LaPorte adopted this code in 2020 to stop contractors from paying under the table and misclassifying workers.C…
-
Littleeddie said:You need to pay for public safety times have changed people are not applying or going elsewhere for better pay, if you can go one county over …
-
Kathy Callan said:Mr. SraboszWhat is your suggestion to the property tax payers? Wait until you determine what to do? Is there a time frame? I don't want a late…
-
Don Briggs said:
Stabosz has caused a lot of trouble in LPC government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.