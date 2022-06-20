MICHIGAN CITY — Asked what band he was most excited to see when the Michigan City Free All Ages Beach Show returns Saturday after a two-year hiatus, organizer Taylor Patz said the answer was easy: Blood In Blood Out.
The La Porte County-based band, who, according to Patz, helped start the hardcore/heavy metal sub-genre in the Midwest, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary when they headline the event in Washington Park.
“They’re not one of the more active bands anymore, so it’s going to be a real pleasure to see them,” Patz said. “I don’t know how many years it’s been since they’ve played.”
Blood In Blood Out will be joining 11 other bands in the hardcore, metal, rock, rap and punk genres when the concert returns from noon to 9 p.m. June 25 at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater.
The nine hours of music will include performances by such local and regional acts as Millions of Dead Angels, Poisoned Breath, Iced Out, Big Ole Lil Young Blaise, Hazm, Blastcap, Dyme, Sentenced to Live, Voicclass, Rai Lazerc and Ruthless Hustle.
Parking is $15 without a beach sticker. The event is family and grill friendly, BYOB and no glass.
“Honestly it feels great [to be back] and I still think it’s a rather safe way to have a live event for bands. There’s plenty of space to spread out,” Patz said.
“A bunch of free bands outside during the summer. I think it will be pretty refreshing to a lot of people.”
Getting back to the lineup, Patz said Blood In Blood Out was one of the premier bands playing the sub-genre known as metallic hardcore in the early 2000s.
“Hardcore was always based around punk, and they brought a metal aspect to it. It was really cool having them come from La Porte Country and starting that.
“They were most definitely an influence to everyone’s band that’s on this bill. At least in the Midwest hardcore scene, they were the first ones to really start going crazy on the hardcore metal.”
Also performing will be Patz’ own band, Millions of Dead Angels, which just released a new album, “Full Blown Satanic Assault.”
“Yeah, it’s pretty heavy,” he said. “I would describe it as a hardcore/death metal/punk-sounding album, but we do get into grunge a little bit, but it’s mostly fast and intense metal.”
Despite the focus on metal and hardcore, Patz said there will be a couple of hip hop performers, notably Big Ole Lil Young Blaise (BOLY Blaise) from Chicago
“He brings an old school Chicago, East Coast hip hop vibe. I think a lot of people that are coming to see the metal bands will really dig his style of rap. There is a crazy amount of overlap,” he said.
“Depending on the type of hip hop, there’s a fair amount of metal heads that also listen to a lot of rap. I don’t know if it’s because we’re two kinds of underground genres or what.”
Patz said he tries to book bands who are representative of the breadth of music in the Northwest Indiana, Chicagoland area, instead of just the same bands who always play together.
There’s also no cussing allowed for the performers, although he admitted it can be pretty hard to understand what a heavy metal band is saying anyway.
According to Patz, the free beach shows are part of a long tradition in Michigan City – he’s been organizing them since 2017, but participating since 2004.
“They’ve been going on in some capacity since about 2000, at least when referred to as a beach show and filled with punk and hardcore bands. Back then everyone just called it the ‘Beach Show.’”
Patz, who runs independent music label Under City Records, said free shows are important to connect the community to a kind of music not often played on the radio, and hard to come by if you’re not 21 and actively seeking it out in Chicago or the bar scene.
That makes the shows a possible path for people to get exposed to the genres.
“Going to shows that are free and all age, stimulates other people and gets them interested in playing music and exploring what types of music they like,” he said.
It also allows people with kids to come to the show, because they can bring their families instead of worrying about a babysitter.
He said typically between 200 and 300 people attend.
“Everyone is welcome to mask up if they want. It’s outdoors, there’s a huge lawn, so everyone has the opportunity to social distance.
“Everyone can bring what they want. I think you can bring your own beer, as long as it’s not glass [bottle or cup]. You can bring your own grill and cook out.”
