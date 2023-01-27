Angela Van Gieson of Michigan City gives blood during the blood drive hosted by Friends of Violet Van Gieson and the Long Beach Police Department in January 2022. The second annual blood drive will be Sunday as way to say thanks for the blood that saved the life of Violet, left, now 13.
Angela Van Gieson of Michigan City gives blood during the blood drive hosted by Friends of Violet Van Gieson and the Long Beach Police Department in January 2022. The second annual blood drive will be Sunday as way to say thanks for the blood that saved the life of Violet, left, now 13.
Photo provided / Long Beach Police
The Van Gieson family, Angela, Violet and Jeremy, a reserve Long Beach Police officer, discuss the upcoming blood drive on Thursday at Biggby Coffee in Michigan City.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Violet, who attends Westville Middle School, said it was challenging at first, but she is healthy again and her life is getting back to normal.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
The Van Gieson family welcomes donors to the 2022 blood drive at the Old Community Center in Long Beach, where Sunday’s drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City family will host its second annual blood drive on Sunday in Long Beach as a way to thank those who saved their daughter’s life through donations.
The Van Gieson family found their lives turned upside down when Violet, now 13, began to complain about problems in her left leg, beginning with pain in her ankle, during her fifth-grade year at Westville Elementary School in June 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.