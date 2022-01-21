The Michigan City High School Athletic Department showed off its renovated Fitness Center and Weight Room this week. The facility underwent its first major remodel since the city’s high school consolidation in 1995, thanks to a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.
Taking part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony were, from left, MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins; MCHS Athletic Director Craig Shaman; MCAS School Board member Marty Corley; Maria Fruth, executive director of the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte; students Branch and Bush; MCHS co-principals Kyle Dean and Sarah Hendricks; and mascot Wolfie.
Megan Methner, an MCHS counselor, was providing healthy snacks for visitors to the open house. Shaman said she hopes the facility encourages staff to “to get more active and improve their overall health and fitness.”
The Michigan City High School Athletic Department showed off its renovated Fitness Center and Weight Room this week. The facility underwent its first major remodel since the city’s high school consolidation in 1995, thanks to a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.
Photo provided / MCAS
MCHS student-athletes Tyler Bush, lifting, and Cornell Branch, spotting, try out some of the new equipment, which is available for use by sports teams, students and staff members.
Katie St. Germaine, an MCAS employee, checks out some of the new weights, which were part of a $103,000 upgrade.
Taking part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony were, from left, MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins; MCHS Athletic Director Craig Shaman; MCAS School Board member Marty Corley; Maria Fruth, executive director of the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte; students Branch and Bush; MCHS co-principals Kyle Dean and Sarah Hendricks; and mascot Wolfie.
Photos provided / MCAS
Megan Methner, an MCHS counselor, was providing healthy snacks for visitors to the open house. Shaman said she hopes the facility encourages staff to “to get more active and improve their overall health and fitness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.