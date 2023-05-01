Art students at Michigan City High School designed this wrap for the school resource officer’s vehicle. The wrap was funded by the Unity Foundation of La Porte County and honors late Rogers High School English teacher Jerry Peters.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MCHS freshman Torey Morris, left, art teacher Taylor Tice, and SRO Sgt. Michelle Widelski check out the front part of the vehicle, unveiled at a pep rally at the school on Friday, April 28.
Widelski, far right, and Taylor Tice, far left, stand with the students who designed the wrap. Tice said she was approached by Widelski about designing it after the MCPD received the grant.
MICHIGAN CITY — Wrapping up a semester long process, art students at Michigan City High School revealed their work on a wrap they created for the school resource officer’s vehicle.
At a pep rally at Michigan City High School on Friday, students and staff got to see the end result of a semester-long project to design a wrap for the SRO’s designated vehicle, paid for with a grant from the Unity Foundation of La Porte County.
