Michigan City High School Class of 2022 officers lead graduates into the Wolves Den on Sunday, ready for graduation. From left are Jaden Smallwood, vice president; Samiyyah Agee, president; and Valeria Saavedra, secretary.
Class President Samiyyah Agee told graduates, “Today we celebrate the ending of that four-year journey we shared. … We will part ways and start walking our own paths, but we will always have the amazing memories we created with each other at Michigan City High School.”
Photo provided / MCAS
MCHS Student Council President Alyssa Shaia delivers a speech to her fellow graduates on Sunday, marking the 27th annual commencement ceremony at the school.
Photos provided / MCAS
Marty Corley, president of the Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees, presents a diploma to one of 308 graduating students.
MCHS graduate Lyric Johnson proudly displays his diploma during the Commencement Ceremony.
Grads weren’t the only ones excited on Sunday. This proud parent let everyone know how he felt during the ceremony.
A new MCHS graduate receives a big hug following the ceremony.
The Wolves Den was packed to the rafters as the ceremony got underway and the Class of 2022 officially graduated.
There were selfies all around as the soon-to-be graduates prepared for Sunday’s commencement.
