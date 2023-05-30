MICHIGAN CITY — The La Porte County Career and Technical Education program at the A.K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City held its 2023 Awards Program on Friday, presenting awards and scholarships to top students.

At the May 5 program at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center, seniors of the Technical Honor Society received a tassel to be worn at their high school graduations, and new students were inducted.

