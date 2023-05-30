Each separate training program for CTE named an Outstanding Student of the program. Winners, from left, were Brandon Bubalo, Tony Juszkiewicz, Esperanza Arteaga, Grant Olson, Tyrel Miller, Alysa DeFelice, Wyatt Schoff, Olivia Ruiz, Sofia Garcia, Summer McGee, Kyle Yackus and Sara Villa.
Each high school also named an outstanding CTE student. The winners included, from left, Alea Esqueda of La Porte (Cosmetology); Esperanza Arteaga of Michigan City (Cosmetology), Robert Lanchsweerdt of New Prairie (Automotive), Georgia Wright of South Central (Health Careers I) and William Marshall of Westville (Automotive).
Isabella Garcia of Michigan City High School was named the Outstanding Student of A.K. Smith at the La Porte County Career and Technical Education 2023 Awards Program on May 5.
Photos provided / La Porte County CTE
MICHIGAN CITY — The La Porte County Career and Technical Education program at the A.K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City held its 2023 Awards Program on Friday, presenting awards and scholarships to top students.
At the May 5 program at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center, seniors of the Technical Honor Society received a tassel to be worn at their high school graduations, and new students were inducted.
