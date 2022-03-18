MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Human Rights Commission will begin accepting entries for the 2022 Hawkins-Williams Educational Scholarship Award and the 2022 Judi Huber Educational Scholarship Award on Monday.
The winner of the Hawkins-Williams Educational Scholarship will receive $1,000. The contest is open to any graduating high school senior attending school within the MCAS boundaries. The entries must include an essay related to the stated theme, a certified copy of their high school transcripts and three letters of recommendation.
