Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Tom McGrath, left, and Marine Instructor Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, right, congratulate Cadet Maj. Declan Rice at the MCHS MCJROTC Awards Ceremony. Among his accomplishments are performing nearly 500 hours of community service and commanding four different units on the Military Drill Team.
MICHIGAN CITY — Representatives of various civic organizations attended the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Awards Ceremony on May 12 to present awards to deserving cadets.
The ceremony was held to recognize the MCJROTC cadets for significant achievements in numerous program activities such as military drill, marksmanship, physical fitness, community service, and superior academic performance, according to Major (Ret.) Thomas McGrath, senior Marine instructor for the MCJROTC.
