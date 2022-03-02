La Porte Police officers show the AEDs they received on Monday. Chief Paul Brettin said, “Often times our police officers are first on scene and can help render aid sooner in a cardiac event when time matters.”
Members of the Michigan City Police Department and Mayor Duane Parry show some of the AEDs they received. Chief Dion Campbell, far right, said, “Time is crucial when dealing with cardiac arrest and having our patrol division equipped with these AEDs will ultimately save someone’s life.”
Police officers stand with the 68 AEDs that will be placed in their vehicles after the Bolt for the Heart presentation on Monday at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Photos provided / Franciscan Health
Law enforcement personnel from across the county listen as Bolt for the Heart president Pierre Twer speaks before presenting 40 AEDs to the Michigan City Police Department and 26 to the La Porte PD.
Photo provided / Franciscan Health
Photo provided / La Porte Police Dept.
Photo provided / Michigan City Police Dept.
Speakers at the presentation at Franciscan Health MC included, from left, Twer, Play For Jake Foundation founder Julie West, Chief Brettin, Chief Campbell and hospital president and CEO Dean Mazzoni.
MICHIGAN CITY — La Porte County law enforcement providers gathered at Franciscan Health Michigan City on Monday for the presentation of 68 automatic external defibrillators, purchased with funds from the third annual Bolt for the Heart run.
“Today’s event is about service to the community. It’s about a beautiful partnership between two service providers: law enforcement and healthcare,” said Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City.
